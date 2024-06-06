In an effort to combat food insecurity the H-E-B Chairman, Charles Butt, has pledged to donate $20 million to food banks in the Feeding Texas Network.

This donation will support the 20 food banks that are involved with the Feeding Texas Network including the Houston Food Bank and Galveston County Food Bank. The Feeding Texas Network serves 254 counties and donates to over five million Texans annually, including children.

With the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranking Texas as the second-most food-insecure state in the nation, donations like these help with the four million people experiencing food insecurity, 20 percent of that number being children.

H-E-B has been a consistent supporter of hunger relief efforts since it opened in 1905. Since then, they have implemented their own H-E-B hunger relief programs, including the H-E-B food bank assistance program that donated more than 33 million pounds of food to families in need just last year.