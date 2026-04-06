Gun fired on METRO bus in north Houston: police

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The Brief Police say a gun was fired on a METRO bus in north Houston. The suspect fled after the incident. No injuries were reported.



Police are investigating after a gun was fired on a METRO bus in Houston, officials say.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred in the 800 block of Studewood Street near Woodlands Street in north Houston.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled after the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the suspect is in custody yet. It's also unclear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.