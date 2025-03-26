Houston: Two brothers arrested, charged with deadly stabbing near Gulf Freeway, police say

The Brief Otto Pop Coc, 23, was found dead on March 14 on the Gulf Freeway near Maxwell Lane. Police say Pop Coc was running on the freeway looking for help before he died. Crisanto and Daniel Salvador Caal Ba have been named as suspects. Anyone with more information should call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Two brothers have been charged after a man was found dead near the Gulf Freeway earlier this month, according to Houston police.

Gulf Freeway stabbing arrests

What we know:

Police say murder charges have been filed against 27-year-old Crisanto Caal Ba and his brother, 26-year-old Daniel Salvador Caal Ba.

According to police, the victim, 23-year-old Otto Pop Coc, was found dead on March 14 in the 6000 block of the Gulf Freeway. Pop Coc was allegedly running on the roadway and calling for help before he was later pronounced deceased.

One witness called 911 and tried to help Pop Coc. Police say the witness didn't see the stabbing, but saw the victim with blood on his shirt.

The Caal Ba brothers were eventually identified as suspects in this case.

Daniel was in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge, but has been charged in this incident. Cristanto was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and has also been booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged stabbing is not clear. There is no information on any other possible suspects.

More information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case should call one of the following:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)