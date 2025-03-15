Houston crime: Man found fatally stabbed on Maxwell Lane

The Brief Police believe the victim was stabbed between 10-10:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim is believed to be in his late 20s. A blood trail led to a nearby apartment complex. Anyone with information should call Houston Police (713-308-3600).



Houston Police are investigating a man's death after he was found on the side of the road with a stab wound on Friday night.

Maxwell Road

What we know:

The victim was found in the 2300 block of Maxwell Lane with a stab wound in his chest. First responders came to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Police believe the man was stabbed sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Wilkens, there was a trail of blood that extended to a nearby apartment complex.

As of Friday night, the only information police have is from witnesses who saw the man on the side of the road.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police believe the man was in his late 20's.

There is no information on any suspects.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.