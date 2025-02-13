Gulf Bank Road shooting: 18-year-old charged in connection to teen's death in Houston

The Brief 16-year-old Hailey Toledo was pronounced dead in a vehicle early Tuesday morning. 18-year-old Lewis Tejada has been charged for allegedly removing a weapon from the vehicle that he, Toledo, and two other young men were in. Officials say Tejada claimed someone in another vehicle shot into their vehicle, then his firearm discharged accidentally.



An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a teen girl's shooting death in a vehicle in Houston on Tuesday.

18-year-old arrested

What we know:

Lewis Orlando Tejada, 18, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Maria Toledo. Toledo was identified in records from the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

Houston officers were called at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to Gulf Bank Road.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle on the road with Toledo in the front passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tejada was allegedly one of three young men who were in the vehicle with Toledo.

During Tejada's bond hearing, it was reported that he told officers that someone in another vehicle had shot at their vehicle, striking Toledo. He also allegedly told officers that his gun discharged in the vehicle while he and another person were handling the weapon.

After realizing Toledo was shot, Tejada allegedly claimed he threw his gun outside the vehicle before officers arrived. Officials say they found the gun about 30 feet away.

Tejada was given a $15,000 bond.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. The other young men who were in the vehicle with Tejada and Toledo have not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can either call Houston PD's Homicide Division (713-308-3600) or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

