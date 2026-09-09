Guhn Road shooting: Man killed at northwest Houston hotel after argument

The Brief A man in his 50s is dead after being shot multiple times at a hotel in northwest Houston late Tuesday night. Investigators say the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument with two men who walked past him. Authorities searched the area for the two suspects who fled, but no arrests have been made.



A late-night confrontation in a hotel hallway turned deadly in northwest Houston and police are searching for two suspects.

Northwest Houston hotel shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens says around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof on Guhn Road near West Tidwell Road and U.S. 290.

According to Willkens, a man in his 50s was found shot multiple times in his torso on the top floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the man crossed paths with two men around the same age as they walked past him preparing to leave. The victim exchanged words with the two individuals. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, striking the victim multiple times in the torso.

The victim collapsed near the threshold of his apartment.

Both suspects ran from the scene immediately after the shooting, Lt. Willkens said. Officers searched the surrounding area, but no weapons were recovered.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim. The topic of the argument remains unclear. Police have not named any official suspects.