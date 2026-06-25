Growing sinkhole in Houston's Third Ward raising safety concerns for business owner, neighbor

The Brief A sinkhole behind a Scott Street property in Houston’s Third Ward started small after last week’s heavy rain and has continued growing. Property owner Jacqueline McIntosh says she has been in business there for 25 years and is worried someone could get hurt. CenterPoint says an exposed pipe at the property is an old natural gas steel main pipe that is no longer in service.



A growing sinkhole behind a property on Scott Street in Houston’s Third Ward is raising concerns for a longtime business owner and her neighbor.

Sinkhole in Houston's Third Ward causing concern

The backstory:

Jacqueline McIntosh says the hole started forming last week after heavy rain moved through the area. What began as a small problem, she says, has continued to grow.

Now, the sinkhole is spreading near the fence line and peeking out from underneath a gate on the neighboring property. McIntosh says her neighbor’s fence is also starting to fall into the hole.

McIntosh says she has been at the property for 25 years and has been making calls trying to figure out who is responsible and who can help. She says her biggest concern is someone getting hurt.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 reached out to the City of Houston Public Works and CenterPoint Energy for clarity. Public Works came out to the property, put up barriers, and is working to assess the area.

CenterPoint also responded and provided the following statement: "CenterPoint Energy is committed to the safety of the natural gas customers and communities we are privileged to serve across the Houston area. Our crews assessed the exposed pipe at the property and confirmed it is a natural gas steel main pipe that is no longer in service. There is no active natural gas flowing through this pipe. We encourage customers to contact us directly when they have concerns so we can respond quickly and help address issues safely. Safety is CenterPoint Energy’s top priority. If you ever smell natural gas, leave the area immediately on foot and alert others to do the same. Once you are at a safe distance, call CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. A trained technician will be dispatched promptly."

What's next:

McIntosh says she and her neighbor just want the hole fixed before it grows any larger or someone gets hurt.