Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 9:30 PM CST until WED 12:30 AM CST, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:51 PM CST until TUE 11:45 PM CST, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:48 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM CST, Austin County, San Jacinto County, Washington County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County

Grimes County weather: Numerous roads closed due to water across roadway

By
Published 
Grimes County
FOX 26 Houston

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas - The continued rainfall across the Houston area has Grimes County authorities warning residents about closed roads and water across the roadway. 

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's office, the following roads have been closed: 

- FM 1486 near CR 234
- FM 1486 at Garrett’s Creek
- FM 1774 at FM 2819 (back open)

The following roads have been reported to have water across the roadway:

- SH 30 east of Tenaska
- SH 30 at CR 219
- FM 1774 near CR 246
- FM 1774 at CR 202
- FM 2562 north of FM 149
- FM 3090 at Coleman’s Bottom
- CR 180 near Rocky Creek
- CR 215 west of CR 211
- CR 215 just off FM 1774
- CR 219 west of CR 220
- CR 238 near the 3000 block
- CR 446 between SH 105 and CR 410

Officials are urging residents to not attempt to drive through flooded roads as water levels and flow rate can be deceptive and the risk of being swept off the road is very high.