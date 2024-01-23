Grimes County weather: Numerous roads closed due to water across roadway

The continued rainfall across the Houston area has Grimes County authorities warning residents about closed roads and water across the roadway.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's office, the following roads have been closed:

- FM 1486 near CR 234

- FM 1486 at Garrett’s Creek

- FM 1774 at FM 2819 (back open)

The following roads have been reported to have water across the roadway:

- SH 30 east of Tenaska

- SH 30 at CR 219

- FM 1774 near CR 246

- FM 1774 at CR 202

- FM 2562 north of FM 149

- FM 3090 at Coleman’s Bottom

- CR 180 near Rocky Creek

- CR 215 west of CR 211

- CR 215 just off FM 1774

- CR 219 west of CR 220

- CR 238 near the 3000 block

- CR 446 between SH 105 and CR 410

Officials are urging residents to not attempt to drive through flooded roads as water levels and flow rate can be deceptive and the risk of being swept off the road is very high.