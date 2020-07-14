Gregory Wedel-Morales reinstated to active duty, says Fort Hood

article

Fort Hood announced Wednesday that PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales has been reinstated to active duty.

According to the military post, the change in his status entitles him to burial with full military honors.

His mother Kim Wedel said Tuesday night that she had been notified that the U.S. Army will be reinstating her son based on new evidence.

Fort Hood said in a release that Wedel-Morales's status was administratively changed based on "trustworthy investigative updates into his disappearance in coordination with investigators."

“While no words or gestures can make up for the loss of a family member, friend, or fellow Soldier like Gregory Morales, we hope that this news will comfort his family and the friends he served with in this time of terrible grief,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division.

Fort Hood says the unit remains in contact with Wedel-Morales' family to ensure they receive the support they need and are entitled to and with the civilian authorities.

Wedel-Morales, 24, a native of Sapulpa, Okla., was last seen driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019. His last known contact was the following day. His unit placed him in an AWOL status and then declared him a deserter.

However, his 2018 Black KIA Rio was recovered by authorities in January after his family saw on CARFAX that someone in the Dallas-area had tried to take it in for an inspection.

Wedel-Morales “was out processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared,” III Corps and Ford Hood said in a Facebook update on June 21.

His remains were found in Killeen in June, and investigators suspect foul play. Family members say because he wasn’t a deserter, he should receive a proper military funeral. His cousin Abigail Wimberly started a petition to get Wedel-Morales reinstated so he could be buried with military honors. His mother Kim has also started a petition to change the protocol for declaring a soldier AWOL.

Wedel-Morales’ remains were found while CID was investigating the case of then-missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. Wimberley said without that investigation, they may have never found answers.

Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since November 2016, according to the Army.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanics Badge, and Army Service Ribbon.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about his death. Fort Hood says this incident remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.