Houston police car catches fire after crash involving robbery suspect in Greenspoint

Two Houston police officers were injured after a major crash involving a possible robbery suspect in the Greenspoint area on Sunday evening.

Crash involving two HPD vehicles

What we know:

Sergeant David Rose with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division reports the incident that began as a chase came to an end at the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Rushcreek Drive.

A male suspect is believed to have stolen a vehicle at gunpoint and led South East patrol units and other agencies on a chase into the area.

According to Sgt. Rose, one vehicle crashed into the back of a patrol car causing a small fire. Officials were able to quickly put the fire out.

The suspect was arrested, police say.

Officers involved in the crash refused treatment for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and what charges he might face are unknown.

It is unclear where the suspect vehicle theft happened.