The Montgomery Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a vehicle theft investigation.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to deputies, on September 18, the three suspects pictured stole a green 1998 Dodge Ram Truck from the 19700 block of FM 1486 in New Caney.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If anyone has any information on the identity of these suspects or the location of the stolen vehicle, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #23A276629.