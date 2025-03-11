Grandsons of Houston civil rights leaders unite to share family legacy and research insights

The Brief Exploring Family Legacies: Carlton Houston and Leon Richardson, grandsons of Houston civil rights leaders, have spent years researching their grandfathers' roles in advancing the African American community. Civil Rights Contributions: C.F. Richardson was a pivotal figure in the Houston NAACP and the publisher of the Houston Informer, while Dr. William Drake fought against discriminatory voting practices in the South. Connecting Through History: Despite never meeting, Houston and Richardson's shared journey led them to Rice University, where they discussed their research and offered tips for exploring family history through historical newspapers.



Carlton Houston and Leon Richardson, grandsons of two prominent Houston civil rights leaders, have dedicated years to researching their family history, focusing on their grandfathers' contributions to the African American community in Houston.

Impactful Contributions of C.F. Richardson and Dr. William Drake

What we know:

Richardson's grandfather, Clifton Frederick "C.F." Richardson, was the publisher and editor of the Houston Informer and played a significant role as a founding member and later president of the Houston NAACP chapter.

Dr. William Drake, Houston's renowned surgeon, was a key figure in the fight for voters' rights in the South, challenging White-only primary elections, which were eventually deemed illegal by the Supreme Court.

Researching Family History Through Newspaper Archives

Though Houston and Richardson have never met, their parallel journeys led them to explore their grandfathers' legacies through newspaper articles.

Rice University recently brought the two men together to discuss their family history, share research strategies, and offer insights into connections made through analyzing historical newspapers. They also provided tips for others interested in exploring their own family histories.