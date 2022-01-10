Grandmother killed, son shot multiple times in SE Houston

article

Authorities are investigating after a grandmother was killed and another person was shot multiple times in southeast Houston.



Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 11700 block of Segrest Drive, just before 7 p.m. Monday night.

According to Houston police, when they arrived on the scene, they found an elderly female, who was shot, and determined to be dead on the scene.



Additionally, police said, an adult male in his mid-30s, believed to be her son, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said there was also a 12-year-old inside the home as well.



Based on preliminary information, police said the three family members were inside a home with the door unlocked. The male family member called another family member and stated that they were potentially being robbed, and that family member called police.



That’s when, police said, a Black male suspect entered the home and immediately began shooting at the elderly woman. The male son came from the back of the house when he heard the gunshots.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6-foot-tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a red jacket, a dark blue gator style mask, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.



Police said they believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.



Family members told police they believe the incident could have potentially been a robbery, however, police said, nothing inside the home was disturbed.



If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the homicide division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.