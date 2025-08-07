Grand Jury indicts Irish national for sadistic exploitation of a Texas child
A 36-year-old Irish national has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of coercion and enticement of a Texas child.
What we know:
The charges allege that in September 2022, Matthew Liam Johnstone coerced a Texas minor into filming and photographing herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including acts of sadism.
If convicted, Johnstone faces up to life in prison. All charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
What's next:
Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case.
Dig deeper:
The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit - Criminal Investigative Division conducted the investigation.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas.