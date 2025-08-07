Grand Jury indicts Irish national for sadistic exploitation of a Texas child

article

The Brief A 36-year-old Irish national, Matthew Liam Johnstone, has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of coercion of a Texas minor. The charges allege that Johnstone coerced a minor into filming and photographing themselves in sexually explicit acts in September 2022. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison.



What we know:

The charges allege that in September 2022, Matthew Liam Johnstone coerced a Texas minor into filming and photographing herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including acts of sadism.

If convicted, Johnstone faces up to life in prison. All charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

What's next:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case.

Dig deeper:

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit - Criminal Investigative Division conducted the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.