Graffiti Park in East Downtown torn down for TxDOT I-45 expansion

An iconic part of Houston culture is being demolished this week. Buildings in Graffiti Park of East Downtown are being torn down to make way for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Interstate 45 expansion project.

Houston's Grafitti Park influence

What we know:

Buildings dripped in street art that added color and character to the inner city are now being bulldozed for TxDOT’s $13 billion for the highway expansion.

The site was known as a tourist attraction for visitors and a place for creativity and picture-taking for Houstonians.

Some of the street art included murals of Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Screw, and Selena Quintanilla. By Thursday, most structures and paintings were reduced to rubble, with debris piled high next to where buildings once stood.

What they're saying:

Social media users expressed their sadness at the demolitions. Some users claimed part of Houston's history was now gone.

According to their website, TxDOT is working with the East Downtown Redevelopment Authority to create a new public art initiative on Leeland Street. Under the agreement, TxDOT will contribute up to $500,000 in one-time mitigation funds to install and maintain new public art across East Downtown.

TxDOT said the structures will be demolished by mid-June 2025.