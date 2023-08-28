Graffiti Park: Checking out one of Houston's coolest, most Instagrammable spots

One of Houston's coolest and most instagrammable spots is "Graffiti Park," located at the corner of St. Emanuel and Leeland.

Since its creation nearly a decade ago, it has become a very popular destination for taking pictures, social media content, and even music videos.

The artwork and the artists that created these pieces are as diverse as Houston itself.

If you're new to the street art scene in the Bayou City, this is a great place to start your tour.

Check out just some of the things you can see.