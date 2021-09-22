Governor Abbott adds two items to third special session agenda

The Texas governor is adding two items to his agenda for the third special session. Governor Greg Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate earlier today about the new agenda items related to property-tax relief and a constitutional amendment addressing bail changes.

"These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe."

Additional agenda items for the third special session:

Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.

Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

Abbott highlighted five agenda items in his proclamation earlier this month, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic.

Agenda items previously highlighted by Abbott:

