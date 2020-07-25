Gov. issues disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties following Hurricane Hanna

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties following Hurricane Hanna.



The counties listed in the declaration include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata counties.



Hanna made landfall around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon as a strong category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 miles per hour.



As a result of the declaration, Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with the disaster.

