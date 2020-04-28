Gov. Abbott tells FOX 26 he will issue clarification after Montgomery Co. says order is "unclear" and "vague"

Just hours after Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough called Gov. Greg Abbott's new executive order vague, the governor tells FOX 26 that he will issue a clarification and "clear up that ambiguity."

MORE: Montgomery Co. hair salons, gyms, bars can open Friday because Gov. Abbott's order is "vague", says judge

Tuesday afternoon, Judge Keough posted a Facebook video to say that the Essential Services Order for Texas expires on April 30, and according to the governor's new order, there's nothing about salons, gyms, bars or barbershops having to remain closed.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott said these businesses would open in Phase 2 of his plan if there's no flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks of May.

NEXT STEPS FOR TEXAS: Retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, churches can reopen on May 1

"The businesses that he said would be closed are not in his orders as closed," Judge Keogh said.

When asked about it, Gov. Abbott told FOX 26 that Judge Keough is a friend of his and he knows is trying to comply with the order.

Advertisement

"After he mentioned what he said, I actually went back and looked at the order and I can understand why he's saying it needs clarification so we will provide that clarification," said Gov. Abbott.

He says the clarification "will make clear the facts."

"It does say for hair salons, for gyms, for bars, for tattoo parlors, and things like that they, are not allowed to open," the governor said. "I can now see why the judge views the language as being ambiguous and we will clear up that ambiguity."

The executive order currently states on Friday, May 1, movie theaters, shopping malls, restaurants, museums and libraries may re-open at 25% capacity. Places of worship and doctors' offices can, too. Social distancing and taking sanitary precautions are still required.

MORE ON REOPENING TEXAS

Watch the full interview with Gov. Abbott below: