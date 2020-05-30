Gov. Abbott deploys additional state resources to Texas cities amid George Floyd protests

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Abbott deployed additional resources to cities in Texas in response to the George Floyd statewide protests.

“Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected,” said Governor Abbott. “But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The additional resources come after Gov. Abbott May 30 announcement that state resources were being deployed to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin to maintain public safety and ensure peaceful protests.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

On Saturday, Texas DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments, according to a press release from the governor's office.

In addition to the DPS troops, the FBI will now deploy tactical teams to assist state and local law enforcement. The governor has also ordered thousands of troopers and more than a thousand National Guard soldiers to assist local law enforcement efforts.

The Governor and DPS officials have spoken with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities.