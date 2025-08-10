Good Samaritan's tip led to teen's rescue from Houston massage parlor, 3 arrested

article

The Brief A 13-year-old was rescued from being forced to work at a Houston massage parlor after authorities received a tip. The owners and the manager of the Rainbow Foot Relax Massage Parlor have been arrested and charged with promotion of prostitution. The teen is now receiving support services, and law enforcement thanked the resident who reported the illegal activity.



A 13-year-old was rescued from being forced to work at a massage parlor, and three people have been arrested thanks to a tip from a resident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Rainbow Foot Relax Massage Parlor Arrests

What we know:

District 5 deputies and the Human Trafficking team disrupted a criminal enterprise, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Saturday.

Deputies learned the teen was being forced to work at the Rainbow Foot Relax Massage Parlor located at 10511 Jones Road in Northeast Harris County.

Officials say the business was reportedly providing illegal sexual services for money.

An investigation was launched, and the teen was rescued and is now receiving support services.

The owners of the parlor, 76-year-old Shi Shin Chow and his wife, 52-year-old Chenxi Zou were arrested and charged with promotion of prostitution to receive money. The manager of the parlor, 43-year-old Yuqin McGee was also arrested and faces the same charges.

They were booked into the Harris County Jail where they have since bonded out.

What they're saying:

"We extend heartfelt thanks to the concerned resident that provided information, for ‘seeing something and saying something.’ And for the assistance from our law enforcement partners, including FBI Houston, Harris County Licensing Bureau, and the Pct 5 Constables Office," said Sheriff Gonzalez.