Space City Corvette Club has a big car show this weekend, and the event is raising money for Texas EquuSearch.

The 11th Annual Good Grub & Gears Car Show & Fall Festival is being held at Stevenson Park in Friendswood on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The car show is open to all makes and models, and the entry fee is $40 in advance or $45 day-of.

The public is welcome to attend the event which will also include a raffle, door prizes, contests, food, music, vendors, and more.

The event benefits Texas EquuSearch, a well-known nonprofit organization headquartered near Houston that provides search and recovery services to families of missing people and law enforcement.

According to Space City Corvette Club, last year’s fundraiser raised more than $90,000 for Texas EquuSearch last year.

Space City Corvette Club says they will also match all cash donations to Texas EquuSearch up to $20,000 until the deadline on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.

To donate, register your car or learn more about the event, visit https://spacecitycorvetteclub.com/