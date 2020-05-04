This tiny tot preaching the gospel is the good news you needed to hear.

Harmony Love posted a video to Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter, Grace Love, delivering a passionate sermon on April 24 from their home in Eight Mile, Alabama.

Grace, donning a beautiful off-white dress, delivered her message about how “God is a superhero” as her sisters, Amazin, 5, and Mercy, 2, are seen applauding her in the video.

Grace’s powerful message has garnered tens of thousands of views on Facebook.

Little Grace used a barstool as a makeshift pulpit where she put her “notes” so as not to forget her words, which is the mark of a seasoned speaker.

“We wanted to bring drive-in church to people who were unable to make it,” the girls’ mother said.

“I love God, the superhero because God is everything in my life! Amen,” Grace exclaimed. The dynamic pastor-to-be even turned around to face her sisters to drive her point home, and was met with standing ovations.

After delivering her impactful sermon, Grace broke out into song along with her sisters — the perfect way to end a church service.

“We wanted to bring hope, joy, and love to our nation during this pandemic,” their mom added.

Storyful contributed to this story.