GLO accepting applications for Homeowner Assistance Program from Houstonians affected by Hurricane Harvey

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Monday that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) is now accepting new applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program in the City of Houston.

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Harvey and are still in need of assistance to repair or rebuild their homes are encouraged to apply.

The program provides repairs, rehabilitation, reconstruction, or other improvements so that the damaged home is more resilient against natural disasters, including elevating homes above flood level.

"Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of homes and devastated the livelihoods of countless Texans," said Commissioner Bush. "As the GLO takes on a more active role in the Houston housing recovery, our focus is to spread the word that help is here for those who are still struggling to repair their homes and rebuild their lives."

Applicants who requested assistance from the City of Houston's Homeowners Assistance Program (HoAP), and have not been contacted directly by the GLO, will continue working with the City of Houston. These applicants should request updates on the status of their case from the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD).

Houston homeowners with a remaining Hurricane Harvey Housing need who have not applied to the City of Houston may apply to the GLO's Homeowner Assistance Program for City of Houston.

Applications can be submitted online, by email at houston.glo@recovery.texas.gov or mail to Homeowner Assistance Program, 2100 Space Park Drive, Suite 104, Houston, TX 77058. To download an application and complete it manually, click here. Applicants may also call (346) 222-4686 or (866) 317-1998 (toll free) and a regional office team member will assist with the application process.

Downloadable applications are available on the website in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, and Urdu. A list of required documentation is available in English and Spanish. Language assistance is available by request at (512) 463-5139.

The GLO has Regional Homeowner Assistance Program offices, which are open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment ONLY. The locations are:

Northwest Center - 13101 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040

Southeast Center - 12541 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77034

Southwest Center - 6464 Savoy Drive, Houston, TX 77036

Northeast Center - 9802 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX 77016

North-Northeast Center - 1603 Lakeville Drive, Kingwood, TX 77339 (Coming soon)



For more information on the Homeowner Assistance Program for City of Houston, please click here.