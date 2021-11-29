Giving Tuesday: Up to $7 billion corporate matching goes untapped

Giving Tuesday is the day when many people donate to charities. Yet $4 billion to $7 billion in corporate matching donations go untapped each year, according to a company called Double the Donation, because people don’t know their employers offer it.

All you have to do is ask your human resources department if your employer matches contributions to charities. It could potentially double your donation.

Some companies will also donate money for hours that you volunteer for an organization.

If your company does not match donations, Matt Schulz with Lending Tree, says now is the time to ask them to do so.

"For some companies, it can be a great recruiting tool. In this time of the 'great resignation,' and so many people changing jobs, these sort of charitable matching programs can be one more good thing you can add to your sales pitch to that employee you’re trying to hire," explained Schulz.

Before you donate to any charity, watch out for scams.

Rather than click an email or a social medial solicitation, donate through the charity’s website or call them.

You can also see how well a charity meets accountability standards on these sites:



Give.org

Guidestar

CharityNavigator

CharityWatch

The Combined Federal Campaign