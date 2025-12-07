Giving time during the holidays: Visiting the Montgomery County Food Bank

The Montgomery County Food Bank was founded by Betty Hardy out of the trunk of her car to help her neighbors in need in 1985. Today they support more than 85,000 individuals a month.

Students from the John Cooper School were at the food bank helping to stuff bags for the Backpack Buddy program, which allows children in need to take home food on Friday so that they have something to eat over the weekend when school meals are not available.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

How to get or give help

To find food assistance in Montgomery County: Visit the food bank's website at mcfoodbank.org and click the "find food" button. This lists partner agencies, their hours of operation, and information about mobile distributions. The food bank also serves in schools through pantries and backpack programs.

To find assistance through Under Over Fellowship: Visit underoverfellowship.com or show up on campus. They are open to the public Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To help the Montgomery County Food Bank: The most efficient way is to donate money. Every dollar donated can provide up to four meals. Donations can be made through the website mcfoodbank.org.

Volunteer: The food bank needs volunteers to sort and package food. Volunteers as young as 7 years old are welcome. Over a thousand volunteers come through the food bank a month.

About Foodies & Friends

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies & Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Watch older episodes of Foodies & Friends here.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank. The event takes place Aug. 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event, Eat Drink HTX, are the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in Southeast Texas

Eat Drink HTX – Feb. 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- Aug. 1 – Sept. 7, 2026

To learn more about the foundation visit https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org