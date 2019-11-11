'Give Us Paws' rescues dogs and owners with PTSD

A non-profit group is using dog training to save the lives of veterans and four-legged friends.

“Cause to Give Us Paws” recently opened its new facility in northwest Houston, where the exercises demonstrated by trainer Paul Buescher may seem like basic tricks.

But the commands of “sit” and “place” and “get my phone” to a service dog in training can lead to saving a life.

“Dogs can help with many kinds of tasks for people with PTSD,” says Buescher.

“They can wake them up from nightmares and turn on the light, then jump on them to apply deep pressure or lick their face to let them know they’re in a safe environment.”

Buescher was previously a nuclear machinist in the Navy.

More than six years ago, he couldn't find service dog training for his disabled Marine father. However, he did come across a need for an organization that trains dogs to help veterans with PTSD.

Advertisement

“Our mission is to rescue non-breed specific dogs from local animal shelters and train them to assist veterans to alleviate the symptoms of their disabilities,” says the founder of Cause to Give Us Paws.

The dogs are often saved from kill shelters and get a new “leash” on life through the program.

“Paul accompanied us to the shelter to evaluate multiple animals, and this is the one that seem to be the best fit for our family,” says Military Officer Adam Collett.

His partner, 14-month old Rose is learning what to do in a medical emergency. Collett is preparing for retirement after 21 years of service.

“It’s a comfort for me personally to know if any of my health issues flare up, she’s going to be there and have my back,” he says.

The training is also offered to those outside the military.

A pup named Gracie was rescued from a Conroe shelter and is now the support of former first responder Jorey Herrscher.

“It’s a help that wasn’t there before,” says Herrscher.

“When you start to experience the symptoms of PTSD which are different for everybody, just to have that calming force right by you and on-demand is.. you just can’t explain it.”

Those in the program call it "life-changing". While training the dogs, their owners are learning to control their emotions which often improves relationships with their families.

“We feel like we’re helping to save the veteran’s life and helping to save the dog's life,” adds Buescher.

Similar programs cost tens of thousands of dollars to train one dog, but “Give Us Paws” has streamlined a one-year certified program that is free for eligible owners.

But with a waiting list of a hundred new clients and daily requests to enroll, demand is high for the chance to find four legs they can depend on.

In addition to training, the organization has another mission. When veterans have to go to the VA hospital for treatment, they often lack friends or family to care for their animals, so they bring them to the medical center.

The pets then get picked up by the city and can get lost in the system or cost their owners hundreds of dollars in fines to get back.

To prevent this, “Give Us Paws” fosters those animals and in other cases, helps pay off fines so the animals can return home.

Clients who pay for dog training help fund the organization’s missions, but Buescher says the need for services currently outweighs donations.

Visit www.giveuspaws.org to become a foster or to find out how to help provide dog training for veterans with PTSD.