Great home gift ideas for you or a friend

If 2020 has taught us anything it's the importance of having a home in which you can enjoy spending time. Whether to give as gifts or to feather your own nest, these products will help you live large!

Benchsentry Home Package Security System

Being at home in 2020 has meant more package deliveries. Make sure they're always secure with Benchsentry. This locking box doubles as a bench and is a contactless delivery solution. It can be locked and unlocked through the BenchSentry app, unlocked when the delivery person enters the last 4 digits of the items tracking number or with a custom code.

Buy It: https://benchsentry.com

Fluidstance FillUp

Fillup is your very own water tower that keeps a personal supply of water right on your desk. Great for working from home, this 70oz size holds a full day's supply. And Fillup's double-walled tank keeps water cold for 24 hours. Fillup's minimalist design and premium construction uses BPA-free, eco-friendly materials and can save four plastic water bottles per day.

Buy It: https://fluidstance.com/products/fillup

Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer

Not quite ready to frequent your favorite juice bar? Save time, save money and stay safe at home with the Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer. Because the auger juices at a slower 90-110 RPM, the essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients of the produce are preserved plus it also produces a higher juice yield. From leafy greens to fruits and veggies, it’s a boost your good health right at home!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2Tp30s5

Budsies Pillows

Just because you can't be together doesn't mean you can't cuddle with your loved ones! These high-quality photo pillows and plush buddies are a great gift and the perfect addition to your holiday decor. The company will even turn your children's drawings into real stuffed animals!

Buy It: https://www.budsies.com

Party Beverage Trough

This rustic Personalized Wooden Wine Trough is perfect for holiday entertaining. It will hold approximately five bottles of wine plus ice. It’s also great for chilling your beer, soda or water. Not into drinks? Makes a gorgeous planter. Add personalization by engraving a custom line of text or initial into the wood for no extra charge.

Buy It: https://themanregistry.com/gift/personalized-wooden-party-beverage-trough-cc-wd-2394/

Hoover OnePWR Ecosystem

The Hoover OnePWR gives you nine easy-to-use products with just one power source. You get ultimate versatility for a faster and easier cleaning routine in and around the home. Wet/dry, spot cleaner and cordless vacs, this innovative family of cordless, high-powered indoor and outdoor cleaning products offers the ultimate in cleaning versatility by simply moving your rechargeable battery from one product to the next to tackle your next clean.

Buy It: https://www.hoover.com/onepwr

Home Soap UV Sanitizer

Two large, powerful UV-C lights and a patented inner reflection chamber guarantee 360-degree disinfection. In 10 minutes you can kill 99.99% of bacteria on the surface of your items. From tablets, headphones, and remotes, to children’s toys, pacifiers and bottles. If it fits inside, it will sanitize. It even includes two 2.4A USB ports so your electronics come out freshly sanitized and fully charged.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2FwaqGq

Pampered Chef Pizza Stone

Is your favorite pizza place still closed? No problem! This pizza stone from Pampered Chef is pre-heat and oven-safe up to 550°F (287°C) so your pizza crust will be perfectly crispy every time. It has been designed with a raised lip on the back edge to make transferring that pizza on and off easier than ever.

Buy It: https://www.pamperedchef.com/shop/Cookware+%26+Bakeware/Oven/Pizza+Stone/100251

ButtOn Chair

Kids learning from home? Keep their posture right and their attention focused with ButtOn Chair. It's the only chair designed to keep kids moving WHILE seated at their desk. Buy one pre-made or engage the family in a fun project by downloading the easy to follow design.

Buy It: https://buttonchairs.org

Instant Pod Coffee

A barista-quality cup, from the comfort of home from the makers of Americas most loved appliance the Instant Pot. Brew coffee or espresso drinks from one amazing Instant Pod machine using Kcups or Nespresso pods. Just select a pod, cup size and you're done!

Buy It: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Instant-Pod-Coffee-Espresso-Maker/589326586

Stick Together Puzzles

Gather the family for some quality time with a massive Stick Together puzzle. This inclusive experience is designed to foster interpersonal connections and collective achievement through making and creating as a group. Lots of designs to choose from that will have the whole gang sticking together, one colored square at a time.

Buy It: https://letsticktogether.com

Holi Ball

Big impact, small to store. That's what makes a perfect holiday decoration! These inflatable vintage style holiday ornaments will bring bigger, brighter, bolder cheer to your decor this season. Plus, when it's time to tuck them away they shrink for easy storage. Each one grows to up to 30"s and is UV resistant.

Buy It: https://theholiball.com

Sneaker Lab

COVID keeping you from new kicks? Bring new life back to your favorite pair of sneakers with sneaker lab's three-part system which will clean, protect and even prevent odors! Say goodbye to stubborn stains and difficult dirt. It works on leather, suede, nubuck & knits.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/342B1Ek

Bartesian

Bars still closed? Now any hour is happy hour at home with the most perfectly crafted cocktail you have ever enjoyed! Just stock your Bartesian with the base spirits: vodka, tequila, whisky, gin and rum, as well as water. Insert your preferred cocktail capsule, and the spirits and water are released, mixing with the cocktail capsule contents while being dispensed. It’s cocktails made easy- no tipping required!

Buy It: https://bartesian.com

Kohler Konnect Voice Activated Kitchen Faucet

"Turn my faucet on. Pour two cups. Fill the pasta pot." Now you have an assistant in the kitchen with The Graze smart faucet. It dispenses measured amounts of water at your spoken command. Plus, this touchless faucet includes a motion sensor that turns water on and off with a wave of your hand. Three sprays make daily kitchen tasks easier. The faucet works with the KOHLER Konnect app so you can monitor water usage and be notified of unusual flow.

Buy It: https://www.us.kohler.com/us/graze-kitchen-sink-faucet-with-kohler-konnect-and-voice-activated-technology/productDetail/kitchen-sink-faucets/1838200.htm

STIHL Power Washer RE90

The STIHL RE 90 electric pressure washer provides an easy-to-use solution to help you successfully check off that to-do list. Delivering 1,800 psi of water pressure to quickly and efficiently clean decks, driveways, sidewalks, and more, it comes standard with an adjustable flat-jet nozzle, rotary nozzle and a detergent sprayer to tackle a variety of jobs around the home and garden. The lightweight design makes it easy to move between locations and convenient to store.

Buy It: https://www.stihlusa.com/products/pressure-washers/electric-pressure-washers/re90/

Eyevac Stationary Vacuum

The EyeVac Home model contains a powerful motor that vacuums all forms of hair, dirt, dust, or debris up into its one gallon (3.8 liters) bagless container. EyeVac’s sensor uses the latest infrared technology to automatically activate the vacuum when hair, dust, dirt, or debris is near the inlet. You sweep, it sucks.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/350DUoL

Modern X Gravity Weighted Robe

Get the power of the Gravity Blanket, now in robe form! A 3 pound weighted wrap inside the collar helps harness the power of deep touch pressure stimulation to promote stress reduction and relaxation – just like the Gravity Blanket. Made of 100% polyester fleece, making it incredibly soft and cozy, plus the weighted inner can be removed via a zipper on the underside of the robe’s collar, allowing the robe to be worn with and without weight, and making cleaning a breeze!

Buy It: https://gravityblankets.com/products/modernist-x-gravity-weighted-robe?variant=32424274559050

EPSON Expression Photo XP-8600

No need to head to the drug store to pick up professional prints. From crafting to printing pics, this one does it all. The best part, its compact design. Print photos in 10 seconds and use the on-board tools for photo restoration and editing. Voice activation makes it easy and integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Buy It: https://epson.com/For-Home/Printers/Photo/Epson-Expression-Photo-XP-860-Small-in-One-All-in-One-Printer/p/C11CD95201

