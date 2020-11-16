Home fitness gifts to help you lose your 'Quarantine 15'

Gyms closed? COVID concerns? These products will get you pumped in the privacy of your own home!

Tempo

Tempo is the only smart home gym to offer personalized guidance and real weights to help you make the most of every movement. Tempo's 3D sensors and AI technology give instant feedback. It got extra high marks from us because the 42' touchscreen and weights are housed in a freestanding A-frame design which means no holes in your walls and repositioning is a breeze.

Buy It: https://tempo.fit

JOOLA Rally TL Table Tennis

The JOOLA Rally TL Table Tennis Table will become a centerpiece in your space with its unique black charcoal top, corner ball holders and magnetic abacus scorers. Comes 95% pre-assembled, is ready to play in just 15 minutes and stores easily in half. MDF surface, adjustable height levelers and locking caster wheels for added stability speak to its pro-quality design. The JOOLA Rally TL Table Tennis Table and Net Set are USATT approved; JOOLA is a proud sponsor of USA Table Tennis.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/375YR4d

Stealth Core Trainer

Plank and play with 360-degree motion! Stealth is the new portable health club quality fitness product that pushes you to the highest level of core training in the privacy of your own home. Play games on your smartphone by using your abs and distract your mind into forgetting you're engaged in a challenging workout. No subscription required.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GUvqaN

Bowflex SelectTech 522 Dumbbells

Home workout in a small space? Done! With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want. These adjustable Bowflex SelectTech 522 dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. They are compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training app for iOS and Android.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/355A3a1

Chirp Wheel

The 6” Deep Tissue Plexus Chirp Wheel+ wheels helps stretch and massage the thoracic and lumbar region muscles improving strength, flexibility, and balance. This has a powerful preventative effect that reduces the chance of injury and enables muscles to hold up better against strain.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/318omhi

Nexersys Personal Boxing Trainer

N3 Elite delivers an interactive boxing experience through personalized high intensity interval training with 3D mitts and sparring partners. You'll learn striking techniques and stay engaged through an entire workout. Boxing and MMA Style training including jabs, crosses, hooks, elbows, uppercuts, and knees. Rotating head and body pads for straight and angled strikes! Real time feedback helps you improve your skills and maximize your workout.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2H1HAOZ

Zeno Bench One

Great when you're tight on space, the Zeno One workout bench can be used for a variety of exercises from bench press to glute raises. Made with high-density foam, it provides a stable surface while the anti-slip layer on the base ensures the bench stays in position while you train. With over 50 exercises, the patent-pending design is the perfect item for in-home workouts- and doubles as extra seating when not in use.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/350apn0

Fluid Stance Balance Board

Exercise while you work from home (or at the office). Burn more calories and increase your heart rate, all while staying focused and productive. Stand on the Fluid Stance Balance Board while working, when on conference or video calls, or while watching TV to increase energy expenditure by 19.2% compared to sitting.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SZsjRg

