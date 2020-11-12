These family game night gift ideas are guaranteed to get laughs

2020 has been a year for gathering the family close and making your own fun. These games are guaranteed to keep your family laughing for hours!

All of Us

Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, & Gen Z: Unite. This game is meant to encourage players from different generations on the same team all playing together. Grab the kids, parents, grandparents and friends and answer trivia questions.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/375nsGg

Diamond Heist Mission

Be invisible. Disable the cameras. Open the hatch and cut the power. This spy-themed action board game requires communication and teamwork to retrieve the stolen diamond. The best part – the whole family wins or loses together!

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k2SIcO

Chicken War

Sharpen your wits and prepare to ruffle some feathers in Chicken War. This unique deduction game requires recruiting chickens into your yard to build a winning army... and keeping your leader's identity a secret.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SWKLKi

You’re Pulling My Leg Story Book

You’re Pulling My Leg Story Book game is great for new friends. You'll laugh out loud as you try to fool each other with hilarious stories about your lives. A secret flip of a coin reveals if your answer should be true or not.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/33YdxQZ

Maple Landmark Chinese Checkers

This classic wooden game looks good, feels good and is fun to play. Crafted in Vermont, this Chinese Checkers set is made from hard maple wood. It's a set that will be passed down for generations.

Buy It: https://www.amazon.com/Maple-Chinese-Checkers-Made-USA/dp/B014JX4SF6

Winsults

Winsults is you, unfiltered. As the name suggests, you win the game by insulting others. It’s a game best played with friends to playfully make fun of each other.

Buy It: https://www.winsults.com

Mystery Prank In A Box

Bring your pranks to the next level with these innovative tech prank devices all in one box. Each prank contains a mystery sound activated by light, darkness, a timer button, instant touch, or motion. Create instant memories, hilariously awkward moments, and ridiculously funny videos.

Buy It: https://www.target.com/p/wowwee-mystery-prank-in-a-box/-/A-80233852

Hands Full

Put your twisting to the test with this family game night essential. With more than a million tangled combinations, Hands Full gets you moving with fast interactive fun. The challenge is to keep your hands full while you jump, high five, shake, dance, and twist.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/313j4DS

Pandemic

What would 2020 be without game called "Pandemic?” In this cooperative board game, players work as a team to treat infections while gathering resources for cures.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2GYpxct

Spot It

Sharpen your reaction time, exercise fine motor skills and cognitive speed with Spot It. Players race to spot familiar symbols and match them up. It’s the perfect game for any age.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2FtbCu8

OK Boomer

From slang words to cartoon characters, this is the old school versus new school trivia game. Test your knowledge about your rival generation's pop culture trivia in OK Boomer. It includes 220 cards with four types of questions, so you can play again and again.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k0tdbR

Double Ditto

Find out whose mind is in sync with yours. Double Ditto challenges players to be clever and quick. Write down answers you think other players will write, then match an answer with another player to score.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SVXpJi

Bye Felicia

Great minds think alike in Bye, Felicia. This game is full of laughs and wild word associations. But don't delay, you've only got 30 seconds to list what other players are thinking... or it's “Bye, Felicia.”

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2H2xNbd

Upsidedown Challenge

Family game night just got more fun with the Upsidedown Challenge. Put on the special goggles, then complete simple tasks like writing your name, giving a high five, & pouring water, all while your vision is flipped upside down.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k2Tpmf

