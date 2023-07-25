'Get your kids screened': Local cardiologists send warning amid Bronny James cardiac incident

News that Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice sent shockwaves through the nation.

It was reminiscent of the moment Buffalo Bills player Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game back in January.

"I think we're seeing more exposure in the media. It's always been there, in fact, sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer in student-athletes," said Dr. Asif Ali.

Dr. Ali is a preventative and imaging cardiologist. He focuses on testing youth and adults for heart issues that could lead to sudden cardiac death, also called SCD, and he is emphasizing the importance of getting young people screened.

"What we're really talking about is congenital problems, problems that you're born with," said Ali.

He put together a presentation to raise awareness and demonstrate what SCD looks like. Simply put, it's when something is wrong with the mechanics of the heart, and the heart can't do its job. Ali says preventative screening should be a standard, but if anyone starts exhibiting the symptoms he mentioned, they need to get screened immediately.

"Excessively abnormal shortness of breath, chest pain, and especially if they feel like they're going to pass out, or they do pass out," Ali said.

Scott Stephens learned the hard way. His son, Cody, died after he went into sudden cardiac arrest during college football training. He was 18-years-old.

After his death, Scott started a foundation with the sole purpose of screening student athletes for heart issues.

"The idea is to find them before their event happens, and then get them fixed," Stephens said.

The screening process includes a history check, a physical exam, an EKG, which is the electricity of your heart, and in some cases additional imaging like an ultrasound of the heart.

Ali also advises that everyone, especially those dealing with young athletes, have a defibrillator on hand and learn CPR, because it really can be the difference between life and death.