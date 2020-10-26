Get ready to 'fall back' this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends

article

Whether you like it or not, you're going to get one extra hour of 2020 this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, which means we'll "fall back" an hour. Most electronic devices automatically adjust but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

Florida's legislature voted to enact year-round Daylight Saving Time –eliminating the biannual time changes permanently – the move requires congressional approval.

Last month, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott filed legislation that would keep the U.S. on Daylight Saving Time through November of 2021, arguing it would provide "stability" for families amid the disruptions of COVID-19.

“Keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said in a press release announcing the legislation. “More daylight in the after-school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year.”

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time lasts 238 days, which is about 65% of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918.

Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) do not.