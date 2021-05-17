Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
10
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:37 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:14 PM CDT until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:02 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 1:41 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 6:45 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

'Get outta there!': Woman films acrobatic bear balancing on porch to eat from bird feeder

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Video shows acrobatic bear balancing on porch

An acrobatic and hungry black bear balanced on a porch railing to steal some bird seeds from a Maine family home on May 12.

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine woman was shocked when she discovered a black bear balancing on her porch railing trying to steal some birdseed from her bird feeder. 

Vicki Babb captured a video of the bear showing off his acrobatic moves on May 12. 

"Hey! Get outta there!" Babb screamed at the animal who paid no attention to her as it continued to reach for the birdseed. 

"Aye, get out of there, you little s***," Babb yells, knocking on the door, the video shows. But the animal wasn’t deterred at all.

Babb told Storyful that the mammal finally broke the bird feeder and laid on the ground eating his food.

"This little guy was very brave!" Babb said, "He didn’t seem to mind me at all."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed. 
 