Gerber searching for 2021 ‘spokesbaby’ with new Chief Growing Officer title

Gerber is looking for its 2021 "spokesbaby," a lucky candidate between the ages of 0 and 48 months who will also hold the company’s newest title: Chief Growing Officer.

The company announced details this week for its annual Gerber Photo Search program in its 11th year. The chosen child will get to hold the honorary role on its executive committee and be the face of the company with "surprise perks included."

Gerber said the spokesbaby will "have the chance to prove they’re the perfect fit for the role by offering the Gerber exec team guidance on what little ones everywhere need to grow strong, stay nourished and thrive."

Responsibilities for the job include eating tasty baby food products, serving as the adorable face of the company and appearing on Gerber’s social media platforms and in marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The schedule is flexible between nap time, Gerber said.

Gerber’s Chief Growing Officer job description. (Photo credit: Provided)

Advertisement

Candidates must be "wise beyond their years" and have an "infectious giggle and shining personality." Other requirements include the ability to "melt hearts with cuteness" and have a passion for being the center of attention.

No corporate experience required, but bonus points will be given to applicants who have an interest in "telling adults what to do for a change," the company said.

The role comes with a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.

RELATED: North Carolina girl named 2019 Gerber baby

"As part of our mantra to do anything for baby, each year we strive to make Photo Search bigger and better. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, we're excited to give Gerber families something new and exciting," said Mohini Joshi, Gerber's vice president of marketing. "Our Chief Growing Officer's adorable roles and responsibilities are sure to make Gerber's 2021 Photo Search a year like NO other and provide executive leadership new inspiration to help babies thrive."

Interested parents can apply online here. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. ET on May 10.

Last year, Gerber chose a smiley baby named Magnolia Earl as its spokesbaby out of more than 327,000 entries. Magnolia, from Ross, California, was the first Gerber baby who was adopted.

Magnolia Earl, the winner of Gerber’s 2020 Photo Search contest. (Photo credit: Provided / Gerber)

She followed in the baby footsteps of other history-making winners — including Lucas Warren, who became the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome in 2018.

Magnolia captured the judges’ hearts with her "joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze," the company said.

RELATED: Meet Magnolia: 2020 Gerber baby is first adopted baby chosen for annual campaign

This story was reported from Cincinnati.