The fate of former Houston police officer Gerald Goines is now sealed. Harris County DA Kim Ogg,

Waller County Constable Herschel Smith, and Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers of Houston react to his 60-year prison sentence.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full segment.