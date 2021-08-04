Gas leak tapped along Southwest Fwy; feeder at Shepherd still closed

article

Emergency crews have tapped a gas leak along Southwest Freeway and Shepherd, which shut down streets and freeway lanes in the area.

Houston Firefighters and HPD Hazmat crews responded to the scene around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

They worked with CenterPoint to stop the leak from a 3-inch underground pipe.

Several outbound lanes of the freeway were closed and the Kirby exit on the southbound side was shutdown, as crews performed air quality monitoring.

The Southwest Freeway lanes have been reopened, but the feeder at Shepherd Drive is still closed for repairs.