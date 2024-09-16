Galveston shooting: Domestic disturbance leads to police shooting suspect in Galveston

The Brief An officer fired at a suspect following a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night. The shooting occurred after the suspect fled from police and was confronted at 53rd Street and Ball Avenue. The suspect is hospitalized, and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office along with the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.



A Galveston police officer shot a man on Sunday evening after a chase that followed a domestic disturbance at a public housing complex.

Police say the incident began around 7:30 p.m. when police were called to the Oleander complex. A witness reported that a man involved in an assault was still inside the building and possibly armed. Officers found the man, but he ran before they could approach him.

The chase ended near the corner of 53rd Street and Ball Avenue, where the officer fired at the suspect. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, including whether the man had a weapon or fired a shot.

The suspect was taken to UTMB Health’s John Sealy Hospital, but his condition is unknown. The officer involved was not hurt.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

This story is ongoing and updates will follow as more details emerge.