Galveston residents, businesses asked to voluntarily conserve water
HOUSTON - With the extreme heat and drought conditions, the City of Galveston is asking residents to help conserve water.
According to the City of Galveston’s Municipal Services Department, there is excessive water usage between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. which is why the city wants to conserve water, particularly water used for irrigation.
Many residents may use sprinkler systems to help water their yards due to the heat and lack of rain, but frequent watering takes a toll on the city's water supply, officials said.
Therefore, Galveston is hoping to avoid placing water conservation measures in place by requesting voluntary efforts.
Residents and businesses can help with conservation efforts by making their watering schedule shorter or watering their yards on alternating days, the city suggested.
According to officials, the highest usage area has been on the island's West End.
Residents and second-home owners with automated systems are also asked to adjust the automated schedule to less frequent watering throughout the week and for shorter durations.
The City of Galveston shared other water-saving tips for outdoors and indoors, which include:
- Choose drought-tolerant plants. When landscaping, group plants with similar water needs together. Add compost or mulch around trees and plants to conserve water.
- Check your irrigation system. Repair any leaks as soon as possible.
- Sweep it up. Clean your driveway or sidewalk with a broom instead of a hose.
- Check your toilet for leaks. Put a few drops of food coloring in the tank. If color appears in the bowl without flushing, you have a leak that needs repair.
- Replace older toilets. Consider installing a dual flush model that can use even less water.
- Take shorter showers. Try for less than 5 minutes. If you take a bath, only fill the tub half full.
- Turn off the water. Don’t use water while you shave, brush your teeth, lather in the shower, and shampoo/condition your hair.
- Fix leaky/dripping faucets. Even a slow drip can waste several gallons a day.
- Only run your dishwasher with a full load. Scrape food from plates instead of rinsing them.