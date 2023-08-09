With the extreme heat and drought conditions, the City of Galveston is asking residents to help conserve water.

According to the City of Galveston’s Municipal Services Department, there is excessive water usage between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. which is why the city wants to conserve water, particularly water used for irrigation.

Many residents may use sprinkler systems to help water their yards due to the heat and lack of rain, but frequent watering takes a toll on the city's water supply, officials said.

Therefore, Galveston is hoping to avoid placing water conservation measures in place by requesting voluntary efforts.

Residents and businesses can help with conservation efforts by making their watering schedule shorter or watering their yards on alternating days, the city suggested.

According to officials, the highest usage area has been on the island's West End.

Residents and second-home owners with automated systems are also asked to adjust the automated schedule to less frequent watering throughout the week and for shorter durations.

The City of Galveston shared other water-saving tips for outdoors and indoors, which include: