Galveston Police and Texas Equusearch are asking for the public's help in their search for 14 year-old Dyonica Helpenstill.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black & white Adidas jacket with a white stripe down the sleeve, pajama bottoms with a unicorn and rainbows pattern, and red, white & blue Nike slides.

Dyonica was also wearing a light blue bandana face mask.

She stands 5' 3" tall and weighs 157 pounds. Police say she has auburn, shoulder-length hair.

Dyonica also has an approximate one-inch birthmark on her right side

If you know anything about Dyonica's disappearance or whereabouts please call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500