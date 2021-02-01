Galveston Police Department Captain turns himself in, charged with assault, harassment

article

A Galveston Police Department Captain was released on bond after turning himself in on Monday.



According to a release, Galveston Police Department Captain Pedro Alcocer was involved in an off-duty disturbance regarding possible criminal conduct on Friday.



Authorities said preliminary investigations were shared with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office who recommended charges of assault family violence and harassment.

Arrest warrants were issued for Alcocer two days later.



On Monday, Alcocer turned himself in to the Galveston County Jail and was released on bond.

Alcocer has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending final disposition of the case.



Authorities said Alcocer has been with the Galveston Police Department since January 1991.