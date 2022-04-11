Galveston NICU nurse shot, killed on Gulf Freeway over weekend

The family of a Galveston woman is desperate for answers after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Overnight on Saturday, police found 42-year-old Patrina Compton in her car along the Gulf Freeway in La Marque. Her car had been shot several times.

"It’s tragic for our whole family," said Stacy Compton, Patrina’s sister. "She didn’t bother anybody. For this to happen to her, it just hit everybody hard."

Patrina is described as a loving mother dedicated to her family and work. For nearly 20 years, Patrina had worked as a NICU nurse in Galveston.

"She was an all-around good person," said Stacy. "Nothing bad. Never had any beef with anybody."

According to Stacy, her sister had been visiting with her within hours of the shooting. She believes Patrina’s vehicle was found on the route she would have taken to drive home.

"That’s her route to go home," said Stacy. "I guess she got to the freeway when this happened."

Authorities are investigating at least three highway shootings scattered across the Houston area over the weekend.

It’s early in the investigation, but police believe Patrina could have been targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made, if you have any information you’re urged to call police.

"It’s getting way too dangerous," said Stacy. "For innocent people getting involved, it just has to stop. If anybody knows anything, please say something."