Galveston lost dog: Father of 3 offering cash reward, prized possessions for the safe return of beloved dog

The Brief A family of three is offering a big reward in exchange for the safe return of their family dog, Max. Max and his owner, Cory Lindsey, were watching the sun rise in Galveston. "We really want him back," one family member said.



On Friday, May 16, Cory Lindsey and his 9-year-old pup named Max were in Galveston watching the sunrise.

Galveston dog search: Family offering cash reward, prized items for return of family dog

What they're saying:

"Cory let him off the leash to chase birds, and someone came up to talk to Cory. Within minutes, Max was gone," said Cory's wife, Karen.

Cory spent three nights in his pickup truck looking for Max.

The Lindsey's live in New Caney, but don't want to leave the island for long until they find their missing family member.

"We've run into some kind people. They've allowed us to stay in their home," Karen said.

Corey is offering a $1,900 reward or a pick of one of his recreational vehicles for Max's safe return.

"I can replace those things easily," he said. "Replacing Max, that's a once in a lifetime thing."

"You might have him and want to keep him, but he's our family. We really want him back," said Karen.

If you know Max's whereabouts, call (832) 432-4711 or (281) 908-3816.