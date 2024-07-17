Lineman accused of assaulting fellow lineman in Galveston

A lineman is accused of assaulting another lineman, who was left in critical condition in Galveston, authorities say.

Trevor Tedore, 24, of Sugar Land, was arrested in League City on Tuesday morning and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, police say.

According to Galveston PD, officers responded to the 3100 block of Seawall Blvd around 1:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a man who was lying on the sidewalk.

Authorities say the man appeared to have been struck repeatedly and had injuries around his head and face. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the investigation led them to identify Tedore as a suspect.

Tedore and the other man, who has not been identified, are both linemen who were working in Galveston to repair power lines after Hurricane Beryl and were staying at a nearby hotel, officials say.

Tedore's bond was set at $200,000.