A Galveston Island man has agreed to be civilly committed as a sexually violent predator, according to a release from Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady.

Officials said the agreement came in the middle of a trial where the state was asking a jury to declare Allen Castleschouldt to be a sexually violent predator under Texas law. According to a release, the District Attorney's Office filed the legal action against Castleschouldt under the Texas Sexually Violent Predator Law.

Castleschouldt was convicted by a jury in 2008 of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor with Intent to Commit Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact, and Possession of Child Pornography. On the same day, April 29, 2008, Castleschouldt pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child. Castleschouldt’s sentences ranged from 10 to 20 years in prison, and ran concurrently. Castleschouldt is due to be released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division on January 5, 2027.

A trial began Monday where a psychiatrist testified that Castleschouldt suffers from both sexual deviance and anti-social personality traits, officials stated.

Allen Garrett Castleschouldt

Dr. Arambula testified that he has evaluated hundreds of sex offenders, and that although Castleschouldt has recently completed a sex offender treatment program, he still shows that he is likely to reoffend by committing an act of predatory sexual violence. Arambula was particularly concerned about Castleschouldt’s continued refusal to accept responsibility for his actions, the extent of his sexual offenses, and that Castleschouldt kept sex-related trophies such as underwear and other items, as well as a detailed log of his sexual activity.

Castleschouldt testified in his own defense. Although a jury found him guilty of two violent sex offenses against minors in 2008, and he pled guilty to two more, Castleschouldt maintained his innocence. After concluding his testimony and consulting with his attorneys, Castleschouldt decided to enter into an agreed judgment and 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox found him to be a sexually violent predator.

Following the judgment, the court ordered that Castleschouldt be committed to the custody of the Texas Civil Commitment Office for treatment upon completion of his current prison sentence.

After entry of the agreed judgment, Gault stated, "Mr. Castleschouldt has a chronic and severe sexual deviancy, and he would be a continuing threat if released into the community. This way he has the opportunity to get the treatment he needs."

Castleschouldt will be evaluated every two years for possible release, and he has the legal right to petition the court at any time to be released.