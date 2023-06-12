A wild fight is underway in Galveston over wildflowers in a resident’s yard. The couple who lives where the flowers are growing has been fined and there’s a threat of potential jail time.

The flowers are attracting birds and different insects but all the wildlife is also attracting some unwanted attention.

"Arkansas Lazy Daisies," homeowner Sasha Francis explains as she shows FOX 26 around her garden. "The yellow flowers are called Coreopsis and the yellow and red ones are called Blanket Flower or Fire Wheel."

"Bees and butterflies are big pollinators, dragonflies. We have lots of birds that have stopped by our yard," adds Francis’ husband Sean Salinger.

The couple received a citation from the Galveston Marshall’s Office saying they’re growing weeds and wildflowers taller than 9 inches and in April they were ordered to mow.

"And I was like it’s clearly not an eyesore so no (laugh) simply no, and they are cultivated flowers," says Francis. "So they shouldn’t be defined as weeds."

The couple started growing wildflowers in 2021 after Francis says they learned, "the importance of long rooted native plants to reduce flooding, and beautify communities and provide food for pollinators."

They also had to pay a fine and go to court in 2021.

"They fined us twice just like they did this time, one for each of us on the same property, same violation, which I don’t think is legal," says Francis. "So we’re sitting in court paying a $381 fine for a free permit that no one told us about until we were sitting in court paying a fine."

Galveston offers a free wildflower permit exemption to residents, but officials say you can only renew in January and the city itself allows wildflowers to grow in the spring in certain public spaces like a cemetery.

The couple doesn’t understand why because they also keep their yard neat and free of weeds why they can’t do the same.

"To beautify our community that doesn’t have any greenspace and is historically a low income neighborhood," Francis explains.

The couple, which gives away seeds, so others can also start a wildflower garden, says they did renew their permit for 2023 but says they’re told the city can’t find it.

Still, the couple has to appear in court next month or the citation says they could be arrested and taken to jail. They’ve been working with city council, which will vote next month on refreshing the city’s wildflower permitting process.

Here’s a statement from the City of Galveston:

"The City of Galveston has a wildflower permit program that allows residents to maintain wildflower gardens without being in violation of the tall grass and weeds ordinance. Residents seeking the exemption are required to apply for the permit in January of each year. The permit is free and is granted so long as residents agree to certain requirements, which include tending to the perimeter of the property, so the wildflowers do not grow into neighbors’ yards.

"The City of Galveston strives to enforce all ordinances fairly, so when Ms. Francis was found in violation of the tall grass and weeds ordinance without the proper wildflower permit, she was cited.

"This is to maintain consistency as other property owners in violation of the tall weeds and grass ordinance have also be cited for infractions.

"The City of Galveston has an agreement with the community to allow the wildflowers to bloom during the spring in certain public spaces, such as the cemeteries. While we do not apply for a wildflower permit from ourselves, we follow the requirements of the wildflower permit."

The wildflower permit and requirements are available below, or by clicking here.