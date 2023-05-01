What people do in the privacy of their own garden is their business, but a recent survey is looking to expose (no pun intended) what cities in the U.S. are ideal for naked gardening.

According to LawnStarter, researchers compared 200 of the biggest cities by looking at the legal rate of toplessness in states, average monthly Google searches for Naked Gardening Day, forecasted daytime temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees as well as sex offenders per 100,000 residents.

The findings led them to rank Houston 9th best city for Naked Gardening. Apparently, it's World Naked Gardening Day on Saturday, May 6 but Houston will not be the only one celebrating. Austin was ranked 2nd best city.

Meanwhile, Miami was ranked the very best city for Naked Gardening, while West Valley City, Utah was ranked the very last.

To look at the full report and how other cities compared, click here.