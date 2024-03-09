The suspect believed to have set a home on fire in Galveston, killing a woman, was arrested on Friday.

Courtney Allen Thompson, 20, was arrested on March 8 in connection with the Feb. 29 fire in the 700 block of 39th Street. Investigators classified the fire as arson and homicide.

When firefighters arrived, they found three people attempting to escape the home, and 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne was found unconscious in the home.

PREVIOUS STORY: Galveston house fire: Mother dies in suspected arson, three others rescued

She was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston Trauma Center, where she died from her injuries.

Courtney Allen Thompson

"I just wish I could bring her back," said Sharonda Hawthorne, Renita's cousin. "We’re just in disbelief right now."

Renita Hawthorne was in her elevated one-story home with her daughters and boyfriend when the fire broke out.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Thompson was arrested in the 15000 block of South Post Oak in Houston. He faces capital murder charges and three counts of aggravated assault. The capital murder charge comes with a bond set at $700,000, while each count of aggravated assault carries a bond of $1 million.

Galveston police say there Thompson may face additional charges.