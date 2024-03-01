Galveston firefighters are investigating a deadly fire that occurred on Thursday, February 29.

55-year-old Renita Hawthorne of Galveston tragically died in a fire that, according to preliminary investigation, was deliberately set around 1:00 a.m. at the structure located at the 700 block of 39th Street. This has resulted in an ongoing arson/homicide investigation as law enforcement searches for the perpetrator.

According to officials, the arsonist "set fire to the front and back porches" to prevent the people inside from escaping.

Firefighters arrived at the scene as three individuals were attempting to flee through windows. Using ladders, the first responders entered the house and rescued the three individuals.

Later, Hawthorne was found unconscious inside the structure.

All four victims, including Hawthorne, were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston by Galveston Emergency Medical Services. Despite the first responder’s efforts, Hawthorne, unfortunately, died from her injuries.

As they responded to the fire, two firefighters were treated by emergency medical services at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for minor injuries, one of which is being held for observation.