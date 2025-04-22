The Brief A person returning to Galveston from a cruise to Mexico was arrested after being found with drugs, officials say. CPB officers reportedly found heroin mixed with fentanyl and THC vape oil during a baggage exam. The person, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to local authorities.



A U.S. citizen was arrested in Galveston after they were found with heroin mixed with fentanyl and THC vape oil following a cruise to Mexico, officials say.

Drugs seized at Galveston Cruise Terminal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Galveston CBP officers performed a baggage exam following the return of a cruise to the Galveston Cruise Port on April 20.

While checking the baggage, they allegedly found several vape pens with marijuana THC and several prescription pill bottles. Two of them reportedly contained a powdery substance. CBP says drug tests came back positive for fentanyl and heroin.

The person was arrested and turned over to local authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

By the numbers:

According to CBP, their officers seized nearly 72 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl and 96 grams of THC vape oil.

What we don't know:

The person who was arrested has not been identified, and it’s unclear what charges they are facing.

CBP warns of fentanyl dangers

What they're saying:

The agency warns about the dangers of fentanyl, saying one kilogram is enough to kill as many as 500,000 people.

"Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction in this country and CBP works every day to keep Americans safe from dangerous and deadly drugs," said Acting CBP Area Port Director John Landry. "This is a significant priority for CBP and our law enforcement partners. Thanks to the vigilance of our brave and dedicated CBP officers, we continue to intercept these deadly substances at our ports of entry before they can do damage in our local communities."

Why you should care:

Officials warn that people can take a pill not knowing it contains fentanyl or knowingly take a pill with fentanyl but not know it contains a lethal dose.