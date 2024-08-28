The Brief The search continues for a missing Galveston County woman who family members say went missing three weeks ago. Family members say she is ‘schizophrenic paranoid.’ If you know where she is, call police.



A Galveston County mom wants your help bringing her missing daughter home.

Three Saturdays ago, Maria Goffney says she took her daughter, Shanell Pierre, to a Psychiatric Center in the 2800 block of MacGregor in Third Ward. Although they live in Galveston County, Goffney says the Houston facility had availability.

Goffney says she thought her 42-year-old daughter had been admitted. But the next day, her daughter called saying she was actually somewhere else, and she hasn't heard from her since.

"She was having a manic behavior episode. We were not able to get her to settle down or calm down. So, I asked her if she would go there and get treated and she agreed. She suffers from mental illness. She's schizophrenic paranoid," Goffney explains.

"This has been a couple of weeks now that she's been missing. I pray daily that she's alive. I pray that nothing has happened to her, because it's been a long time that we have not heard from her. I'm very concerned because she's never been missing this long," says Pierre's Cousin, Phyllis Moore.

"We've been searching everywhere for her, homeless camps. We tried to go to shelters and call shelters," said Goffney. "She has two children and we're very concerned. We haven't heard from her since August 10, 2024, and we want her home. We love her. We don't want anything bad to have happened to her."

The Houston Police Department confirms investigators are also searching for Shanell Pierre. If you know where she is, you're asked to contact HPD's missing person's division.